Pistons' Tobias Harris: Goes for 18 points in Thursday loss

Harris provided 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 loss to the Warriors.

Harris continues to be one of the Pistons' steadiest cogs, going for 18 points for the second straight game and posting double-digit scoring for the 10th consecutive contest. The six-year veteran also drained at least one three-pointer for the 13th time in 14 games, and he's now shooting a solid 51.7 percent from the field on an average of 14.8 attempts in six January outings.