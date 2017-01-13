Pistons' Tobias Harris: Goes for 18 points in Thursday loss

Harris provided 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 127-107 loss to the Warriors.

Harris continues to be one of the Pistons' steadiest cogs, going for 18 points for the second straight game and posting double-digit scoring for the 10th consecutive contest. The six-year veteran also drained at least one three-pointer for the 13th time in 14 games, and he's now shooting a solid 51.7 percent from the field on an average of 14.8 attempts in six January outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola