Pistons' Tobias Harris: Lone Detroit starter in double figures in loss to Bulls

Harris registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during a 113-82 loss to the Bulls on Monday.

Harris was the only Detroit starter to reach doubles figures and he didn't exactly light it up. He has struggled during the Pistons' three-game losing streak as he's shot just 35.9 percent from the floor. He will get a chance to bounce back Wednesday against Memphis.