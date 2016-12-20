Pistons' Tobias Harris: Lone Detroit starter in double figures in loss to Bulls
Harris registered 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during a 113-82 loss to the Bulls on Monday.
Harris was the only Detroit starter to reach doubles figures and he didn't exactly light it up. He has struggled during the Pistons' three-game losing streak as he's shot just 35.9 percent from the floor. He will get a chance to bounce back Wednesday against Memphis.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Struggles from long range Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 22 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Pours in 20-plus points for third straight game•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores game-high 24 in Tuesday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 21 in Saturday's loss•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting Friday•