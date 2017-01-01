Pistons' Tobias Harris: Moves back to bench Sunday
Harris will return to the bench for Sunday's game against the Heat, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Harris enjoyed a return to the starting lineup when Marcus Morris (knee) sat out Friday in Atlanta, although Morris only needed one game of rest before reclaiming his spot as starting small forward. Even though Jon Leuer still has the edge for starting power forward under coach Stan Van Gundy, Harris is actually performing better overall during his three games off the bench, averaging 23.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists with 30.7 minutes.
