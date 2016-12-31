Pistons' Tobias Harris: Returns to starting lineup Friday

Harris will return to the starting lineup at small forward for Friday's game against the Hawks, Pistons' radio broadcaster Mark Champion reports.

Harris had a brief stint coming off the bench for three games, but he still averaged 30.7 minutes per game over that stretch, which isn't much of a drop considering that he was averaging 32.5 minutes while a starter beforehand. Since his minutes have stayed somewhat constant this season, there's no reason to believe his reinsertion back into the starting lineup will necessarily result in added productivity. Although there's also no guarantee he'll remain in the starting lineup past Friday, since Marcus Morris will miss Friday's game with a sore knee, rather than coach Stan Van Gundy simply electing Harris over Morris as a starter.