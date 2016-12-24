Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores season-high 26 points in first game off bench

Harris registered 26 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes off the bench in a 119-113 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

In an effort to help the Pistons snap out of their four-game losing streak, coach Stan Van Gundy dropped Harris to the bench for the first time all season, thrusting Jon Leuer into a starting role at power forward. While the Pistons still took another loss, they turned in a spirited effort against the 27-4 Warriors, with Harris' season-high scoring total leading the charge. While Harris isn't a safe bet to regularly surpass the 30-minute mark in a reserve role, his standing as the clear-cut top option on the Pistons' second unit shouldn't result in his scoring production suffering much at all. He's still worth keeping active in most leagues even if Van Gundy opts to stick with Harris on the bench entering next week.