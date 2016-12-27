Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 21 points off bench in Monday's win

Harris had 21 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes during the Pistons' 106-90 win over the Cavaliers on Monday.

Harris has managed a combined 47 points during his first two games coming off the Pistons' bench, breaking the 20-point plateau for the eighth time this season in the process. Harris has taken 14 field-goal attempts in each of these last two contests, one more than he was averaging entering the evening. His new role has meant less competition for offensive usage when he is on the floor, and Harris is providing a scoring punch that was previously lacking from the team's second unit. Furthermore, he has also upped his rebounding and assist numbers, averaging 6.5 boards and matching his season high in dimes on Monday.