Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 22 off bench Tuesday

Harris scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Pacers.

Despite his recent shift to the second unit, Harris is still seeing plenty of action and hasn't played fewer than 29 minutes in any of the last six games, averaging 20.5 points, 7.0 boards and 2.3 threes over that stretch. If the role change has his current owner nervous, it might be worthwhile to see if you can pick Harris up at a bit of a discount.

