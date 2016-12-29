Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 23 off bench
Harris recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 94-119 loss to the Bucks.
The move to the bench has allowed Harris to lead the Pistons' offense for more stretches without and he's capitalized on the opportunity. He's has played three straight games off the bench, and recorded more than 20 points in each of those three games on 55.7 percent from the field. What's most encouraging is that his 31.7 minutes per game off the bench is equal to what he was averaging as a starter.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 21 points off bench in Monday's win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Expected to come off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores season-high 26 points in first game off bench•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Dropped to bench Friday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Lone Detroit starter in double figures in loss to Bulls•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Struggles from long range Wednesday•