Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 23 off bench

Harris recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 94-119 loss to the Bucks.

The move to the bench has allowed Harris to lead the Pistons' offense for more stretches without and he's capitalized on the opportunity. He's has played three straight games off the bench, and recorded more than 20 points in each of those three games on 55.7 percent from the field. What's most encouraging is that his 31.7 minutes per game off the bench is equal to what he was averaging as a starter.