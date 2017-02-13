Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 24 off bench Sunday

Harris scored 24 points (9-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 102-101 win over the Raptors.

It's the first time in 12 games Harris has scored 20 or more, and he hasn't looked entirely comfortable yet in his new role on the second unit. The Pistons have won five of seven in February, though, so don't look for Stan Van Gundy to switch things up any time soon. If Harris can continue getting the court time he did Sunday he should be productive, but he's seen fewer than 25 minutes three times already this month, so that's far from guaranteed.