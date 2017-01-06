Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 25 in win

Harris put up 25 points (10-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 win over Charlotte.

Harris is thriving in a sixth-man role. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his last five games, and despite a move to the bench, is still playing around 30 minutes per game. Harris still doesn't offer much except pure scoring, but he's been extremely reliable at that one skill.

