Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scoring again Wednesday
Harris scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 121-102 victory over the Lakers.
After two subpar games in a row, Harris returned to his efficient ways and broke double-digit scoring again. After hitting just two three-pointers over the past six contests, Harris matched his total Wednesday night and seems to have found his shooting stroke again from beyond the arc.
