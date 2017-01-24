Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will come off bench Monday vs. Kings
Harris will come off the bench for Monday's tilt against the Kings, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
With Jon Leuer's knee feeling better, Harris will come off the bench like he did before Leuer's injury. Harris should likely still see the 33.0 minutes per game that he's averaging on the season, and is a huge factor in the Pistons' offense, providing 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.
