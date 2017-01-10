Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will start Tuesday vs. Kings

Harris will get the start Tuesday against the Kings with Jon Leuer (knee) out, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Harris will likely be in the starting lineup for the period of time that Jon Leuer doesn't play, which could be a few games. The shift probably won't affect Harris' playing time or fantasy impact severely, as he's already seeing 32.7 minutes per game and providing 14.7 points 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.