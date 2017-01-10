Pistons' Tobias Harris: Will start Tuesday vs. Kings
Harris will get the start Tuesday against the Kings with Jon Leuer (knee) out, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Harris will likely be in the starting lineup for the period of time that Jon Leuer doesn't play, which could be a few games. The shift probably won't affect Harris' playing time or fantasy impact severely, as he's already seeing 32.7 minutes per game and providing 14.7 points 6.7 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
More News
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 25 in win•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 22 off bench Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Moves back to bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores 14 on 14 shots in start•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Returns to starting lineup Friday•
-
Pistons' Tobias Harris: Scores team-high 23 off bench•