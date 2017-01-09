Acy will sign a contract with the Nets on Monday, ESPN.com's Marc Stein reports.

Acy, who was waived by the Mavericks in November, will join the Nets after the team freed up a roster spot by parting ways with Anthony Bennett on Monday. The 26-year-old appeared in six games for the Mavs prior to being waived, and he started 29 games for the Kings last season, averaging 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in just under 14.8 minutes per game. Since being let go by the Mavericks, he's been playing with the team's D-League affiliate, the Texas Legends, but he'll jump at the opportunity to return to the NBA. Acy is unlikely to be a major factor in the Nets' rotation, but it's not hard to imagine him working his way into a consistent, albeit minor, role as an energy guy off the bench.