Rajon Rondo: Waived by Bulls
Rondo was released by the Bulls on Friday, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.
After an up-and-down season with the Bulls full of changing roles and teammate tension, Rondo was released by the Bulls on Friday. The move likely comes as a result of the Bulls moving star wing Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves partly in exchange for second-year point guard Kris Dunn, who was drafted with the fifth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. Last season, Rondo averaged 7.8 points, 6.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 26.7 minutes per game while shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from deep. His career has taken a large hit since his heated exit from the Mavericks in the middle of the 2015 playoffs and the market for his services could be pretty thin following a subpar 2016-17 campaign.
