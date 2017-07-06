Rakeem Christmas: Waived by Pacers
Christmas will be waived by the Pacers on Thursday, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Christmas spent his first two seasons with the Pacers and is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he played in a career-high 29 games, while averaging 2.0 points and 1.9 rebounds across 7.6 minutes. However, with his salary set to guarantee on Thursday evening, the Pacers are set to let him walk, as he hasn't shown enough progress in his brief time with Indiana. He'll look to latch on elsewhere prior to training camp, but there's no guarantee he ends up on a regular-season roster.
