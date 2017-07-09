McKinnie signed a multi-year deal with the Raptors on Sunday.

McKinnie most recently played for the Windy City Bulls in the D-League last season, averaging 14.9 points and 9.2 rebounds per game en route to being selected to the 2017 All-Star Game. He'll likely take part in the Raptors' training camp before being cut near the end of the preseason. Expect McKinnie to spend most of the 2017-18 season in the G League.