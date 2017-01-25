Raptors' Bruno Caboclo: Assigned to D-League
Caboclo was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.
Caboclo had been recalled to the Raptors just a day earlier, but didn't end up seeing the floor in Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Spurs. He'll get some run with the 905 in their game Wednesday against the Texas Legends, but could rejoin the Raptors soon thereafter.
