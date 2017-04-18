Caboclo was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

The Raptors are set to play in Game 2 of their first-round series with the Bucks on Tuesday, but Caboclo likely would have been inactive for that contest had he stayed with the parent club. Instead, he'll report to the 905, who will host a playoff game of their own Wednesday against the Maine Red Claws.