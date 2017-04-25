Caboclo was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Caboclo will be joined by Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet on the assignment, and all three players are expected to suit up for the 905 on Tuesday in their D-League Finals series with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In the 905's loss in Game 1, Caboclo produced six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes.