Caboclo (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 119-109 win over the Nets on Tuesday.

Caboclo has spent more time with the Raptors this season after spending the bulk of his previous two years in the D-League, but he's still not seeing regular run in competitive games. The former first-round pick has made all of eight appearances on the season, averaging only 2.9 minutes per contest. The 21-year-old seems unlikely to make a notable fantasy impact at any point this season.