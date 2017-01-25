Caboclo was recalled Tuesday from the D-League's Raptors 905.

Caboclo has seen extensive action with the 905 this season, playing in 15 games, with averages of 9.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks over 26.6 minutes per game. Those numbers aren't particularly encouraging, so it's hard to see him getting any minutes against tougher competition despite this most recent promotion to the big club. Caboclo has seen action in just eight games with Toronto and isn't expected to see the court in competitive contests.