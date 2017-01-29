Caboclo was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Raptors 905.

Caboclo, as well as Jared Sullinger and Delon Wright, will all rejoin the Raptors after playing for the 905 in Saturday's win over the Delaware 87ers. In that contest, Caboclo started at small forward and put up 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes. Caboclo could still be one of the Raptors' two inactive players for Sunday's game against the Magic, as he's only made eight appearances with the big club this season.