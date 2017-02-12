Caboclo was recalled from the D-League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.

It's not clear if Caboclo will be active for Sunday's game against the Pistons, but even if he is, it's unlikely that he'll see the court in a competitive game. Caboclo hasn't made an appearance since Jan. 15 and has only played in 22 total games in his three seasons with the Raptors.