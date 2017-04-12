Caboclo was recalled from the D-League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

Wednesday's call up marks the ninth time this season alone that Caboclo has been recalled to Toronto. The 21-year-old has appeared in eight games for the Raptors this year.

