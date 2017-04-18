Caboclo has been recalled from the D-League.

Caboclo was with the Raptors 905 earlier in the day, but he'll rejoin the Raptors in advance of Game 2, providing insurance with Serge Ibaka battling an ankle injury. Even with Ibaka hurting, Caboclo likely won't see the court outside of an emergency or garbage time situation.

