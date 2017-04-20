Caboclo was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Raptors 905.

Caboclo continues to move back and forth between the two rosters, with the Raptors 905 just clinching a spot in the D-League finals against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He'll be back with the big club for Thursday's Game 3 against the Bucks, but shouldn't see the court in a competitive contest. Shortly after Thursday's contest, look for him to be assigned back to the D-League, with the Raptors 905 still chasing a championship of their own.