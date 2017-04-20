Raptors' Bruno Caboclo: Recalled from D-League
Caboclo was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Raptors 905.
Caboclo continues to move back and forth between the two rosters, with the Raptors 905 just clinching a spot in the D-League finals against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He'll be back with the big club for Thursday's Game 3 against the Bucks, but shouldn't see the court in a competitive contest. Shortly after Thursday's contest, look for him to be assigned back to the D-League, with the Raptors 905 still chasing a championship of their own.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...