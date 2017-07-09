Raptors' C.J. Miles: Inks three-year deal with Toronto

Miles agreed to a three-year, $25 million deal Sunday with the Raptors and will be acquired via a sign-and-trade for Cory Joseph, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Just one day after the Raptors dealt DeMarre Carroll's contract into Brooklyn's cap space, Toronto acquires Miles on a much cheaper deal to fill that small forward void. In his 12th NBA season, Miles shot a career-best 41.3 percent from behind the arc, and he will help address the need of three-point shooting that the Raptors so desperately needed to address this offseason. With Miles playing alongside two dominant scorers in Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, his fantasy value will remain limited, but he'll still look to serve a crucial floor-spacing role on this revamped Raptors team.