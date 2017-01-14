Joseph notched 16 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 132-113 victory over the Nets.

Joseph was perfect from the field and tied his season-high assist total while also only committing one turnover. Even though he comes off the bench, Joseph is averaging 22.1 minutes and providing 8.7 points on 43.5 percent shooting, 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game. He's likely only a viable option in deep fantasy leagues.