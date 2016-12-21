Joseph (illness) returned from a one-game absence and contributed 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 26 minutes during a 116-104 victory over the Nets on Tuesday.

Joseph had a solid all-around game and his brief absence did not seem to have any lingering effect on his play. Fred VanVleet, who played 23 minutes in Joseph's absence, played just two minutes Tuesday. Joseph has bumped up his averages a bit so far in December at 10.6 points, 4.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.