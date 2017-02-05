Joseph (coach's decision) failed to see the floor in a 103-95 loss to the Nets on Sunday.

It's the first time in Joseph's two seasons with the Raptors that he didn't play in a game for anything other than rest- or injury-related reasons, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN. After shooting just 31 percent from the floor in the previous five games and seeing a season-low seven minutes in Friday's loss to the Magic, the writing was on the wall for Joseph to drop out of the rotation, and it appears coach Dwane Casey will now see what undrafted rookie Fred VanVleet can do with the second unit. VanVleet scored 10 points Sunday, but shot just 2-of-10 from the field, so he'll likely need to improve his efficiency in future contests if he hopes to hold off Joseph for top backup duties behind Kyle Lowry.