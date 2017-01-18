Joseph scored 33 points (15-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Nets.

With Kyle Lowry (rest) getting the night off, Joseph stepped into the starting lineup for the Raptors and provided a very credible Lowry impression, setting a new career high in scoring in the process. Joseph will probably return to the bench Wednesday in Philadelphia, but should anything happen to Lowry, he's shown that he can produce some impressive numbers in Lowry's place.