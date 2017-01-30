Raptors' Cory Joseph: Struggles in loss to Magic
Joseph finished with three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and a steal in 18 minutes Sunday against the Magic.
Joseph's poor play led to him seeing the floor less than he has in any game since Jan. 5. Any more production from the backup guard would likely have transformed this 1-point loss into a victory. He also failed to dish an assist for the first time since Dec. 9 in one of his worst performances of the season.
