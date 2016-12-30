Joseph put up 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in a 99-91 loss to the Suns on Thursday.

Joseph's scoring total ranked third on the team behind stars Kyle Lowry (24 points) and DeMar DeRozan (24 points), as he was able to get himself back on the right track after combining to produce 14 points on 5-of-24 shooting over the preceding three contests. The 25-year-old has regularly seen 20-plus minutes off the bench, but because of the high usage Lowry and DeRozan typically receive, it will be difficult for Joseph to hit double digits in the scoring column with regularity.