Joseph will start at point guard for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Kyle Lowry will dress, but is not expected to play Tuesday, as he's dealing from some overall soreness. That gives Joseph the opportunity to jump into the starting five at point guard, which likely means a decent bump in playing time. Joseph usually logs minutes in the mid-to-low-20's on most nights, but should push for a 30-plus role on Tuesday. Fred VanVleet should serve as the team's backup point guard behind Joseph.