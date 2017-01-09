Wright (shoulder) was assigned Monday to Raptors 905.

Wright appears to be nearing the end of his lengthy recovery from a torn right labrum, and the plan all along has been for him to play in several D-League games before rejoining the Raptors. The second-year point guard, who has yet to play this season, remains on track for a mid-January return, and once healthy, he'll slot in as the Raptors' third point guard behind Kyle Lowry and Cory Joseph. It's worth noting, though, that Wright has yet to be cleared for full contract, and he could be limited to three-on-three work while practicing in the D-League, according to Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic.