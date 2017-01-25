Wright was assigned to the D-League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday, Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic reports.

Wright has been cleared to play for a little less than a week after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum, but because he's not under consideration for a rotation spot with the Raptors, he'll head to the 905 in order to see his first game action since the surgery. The point guard is expected to remain with the 905 for at least their next three games before potentially rejoining the Raptors ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Magic.