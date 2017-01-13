Wright was cleared to participate in practice Friday.

Wright has been sidelined all season following shoulder surgery, but clearance for practice suggests that Wright is very close to making his season debut. Once Wright makes his return to the rotation, he will likely be the third point guard behind Kyle Lowry and Cory Joseph, so his impact this season will likely remain limited barring any injuries from the top two.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola