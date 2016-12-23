Wright (shoulder) is now targeting a return to game action in mid-January, Raptors radio play-by-play broadcaster Eric Smith reports.

Previous reports indicated that Wright was hopeful to be ready at the start of the new year, but since he's still awaiting clearance to take part in full-contact workouts, an early-January return doesn't look quite as likely anymore. The second-year point guard, who has been sidelined all season while recovering from August surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, is expected to slot in as the Raptors' No. 3 point guard once he's fully healthy.