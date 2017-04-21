Raptors' Delon Wright: Offers 13 points off bench in Game 3
Wright supplied 13 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the series.
With the Raptors falling into a 20-point hole after one quarter and a 29-point deficit at halftime, coach Dwane Casey was forced to lean on his bench more heavily than he probably preferred, which worked to the benefit of Wright. While it was too late for the second-year guard to lead a serious comeback effort, Wright may have earned himself some more court time heading into Game 4. At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds with good length, Wright could be helpful in combating the long-limbed Bucks' size advantage in the backcourt.
