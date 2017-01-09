Raptors' Delon Wright: Recalled from D-League
Wright (shoulder) was recalled Monday from the D-League's Raptors 905.
Wright has been sidelined all season while recovering from surgery to repair his right labrum, but his assignment to the D-League for a workout earlier in the day suggests he's nearing a return. The point guard has yet to receive clearance for full practices, but that could come in the near future. The Raptors haven't revealed an official timetable for Wright's return, but he's previously indicated that he hopes to be available by mid-January.
