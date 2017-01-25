Wright was recalled Tuesday from the D-League's Raptors 905.

Despite the recent promotion back to the Raptors active roster, Wright still isn't expected to be a part of the team's regular rotation, which is evidenced largely by the fact that he's seen a total of just five minutes in 12 January games for Toronto. If anything, he'll act as an emergency reserve in the backcourt, although he likely won't see the floor in a competitive contest.