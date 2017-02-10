Wright was recalled from the D-League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

Wright remains fourth on the depth chart at point guard behind Kyle Lowry, Cory Joseph and Fred VanVleet, so though he's back with the parent club, he's unlikely to see the floor if he's made active for the Raptors' next game Sunday against the Pistons. It likely won't be long before Wright shuttles back to the D-League, where he's averaged 12.6 points (on 43.1% shooting), 5.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 30.1 minutes per game over five appearances.