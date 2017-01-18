Wright (shoulder) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's matchup against the Nets, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reports.

Wright has yet to play this season due to offseason shoulder surgery. However, he was cleared to practice this past Friday, and is seemingly nearing a return. He does not project to enter the rotation upon his return though, as he figures to be the third string point guard behind Kyle Lowry and Cory Joseph.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola