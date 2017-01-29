Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Magic

DeRozan (ankle) will start at shooting guard for Sunday's game against the Magic, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

DeRozan has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but after taking part in pregame warmups without any issues, he's now been give the green light to take the court. He'll take on his usual role in the starting lineup and should see his usual minutes load, as the Raptors haven't mentioned any sort of restrictions for DeRozan. With DeRozan back, Norman Powell will likely head to the bench and should see a significant decrease in playing time.