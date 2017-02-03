Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Could return Friday

DeRozan (ankle) could take part in the morning shootaround before his status for Friday's game against the Magic is determined, The Toronto Star reports.

He's missed five of the last six games due to the ankle injury, and the Raptors are unsurprisingly 2-4 over that stretch. DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 17 straight games, but the team is going to make sure he's 100 percent before putting him back on the court.