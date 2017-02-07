Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Drops 31 in return Monday

DeRozan scored 31 points (11-22 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 118-109 victory over the Clippers.

After missing the last four games with an ankle injury, DeRozan returned to action with no minutes restriction, playing the most on the team along with Kyle Lowry. His numbers Monday night resemble his season averages to this point, and his play looks as though DeRozan never skipped a beat. He'll look to keep things going Wednesday against the Timberwolves.