Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Erupts for 33 in Game 4 win

DeRozan scored 33 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding nine rebounds, five assists and four steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 87-76 Game 4 win over the Bucks.

He just about single-handedly evened the series Saturday, leading the Raptors in points, boards, assists and steals while taking and making over half of their free throws. A huge effort from DeRozan should have been predictable, as it's the fourth time in his career he's followed up a postseason game in which he scored less than 10 points with one in which he poured in more than 30.

