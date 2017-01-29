Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Game-time decision Sunday vs. Magic

DeRozan (ankle) remains a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup against the Magic, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.

According to coach Dwane Casey, DeRozan's ankle is feeling "much better", although he wouldn't say whether or not DeRozan would play. He'll likely test out the injury during pregame warmups before giving a final word on his status, so another update should be available shortly. If DeRozan is ultimately ruled out, Norman Powell would log another start in his place.