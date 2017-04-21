Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Goes 0-for-8 from field in Game 3

DeRozan was limited to eight points (0-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and two rebounds across 31 minutes Thursday in a 104-77 loss to the Bucks in Game 3 of the series.

As has been the case all season, DeRozan was able to pick up some easy points at the free-throw line in Game 3, but the lengthy Bucks defense ensured he received few clean looks from the field, resulting in the All-Star turning in his worst shooting night of the season. It was the first time DeRozan had failed to knock down a shot from the field since January 2015, in a game against these same Bucks in Milwaukee. It's clearly not a favorable matchup for DeRozan, who is now shooting 34.0 percent from the field and averaging 19.3 points per game in the series, both of which are well below his season marks.